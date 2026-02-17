Buckingham Palace shares Queen's chilly outing with 100 participants

Queen Camilla spent a bright winter day soaking up culture in Bath on Tuesday, moving between theatre and literature.

She began at the Holburne Museum, touring the newly completed Schroder Gallery and exploring fresh exhibitions.

The Queen admired the bold, colorful textiles of legendary fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes alongside striking photography from Sir Don McCullin, clearly taking in every detail of the displays.

From there, she made her way to the Theatre Royal Bath, where she is Patron.

She witnessed a rehearsal of the community production David Copperfield: A Life, meeting around 100 local participants and celebrating their dedication to bringing the classic story to life on stage.

The cultural tour concluded at Persephone Books, the independent Bath publisher and bookshop that specialises in reprinting neglected fiction and non-fiction, primarily works by women writers.

There, she spent time browsing the shelves and chatting with Francesca and Nicola Beauman, the team behind the shop, delighting in the literary treasures the store is known for.

Fans loved her outfit for the chilly day, wearing a Fiona Clare coat with a Peter Pan collar and flowing skirt.