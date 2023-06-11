Prince William thanks soldiers for ‘really good job’ in difficult conditions

Prince William has thanked every soldier who took part in the final rehearsal for the annual Trooping the Colour parade in ‘difficult conditions’.



The Prince carried out the Colonel's Review on Saturday just seven days before King Charles birthday parade next week.

According to reports over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part in the parade, which was reviewed by Prince William who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

The reports say at least three soldiers fainted during the military parade.

Later, the future king issued his statement and personally thanked the members for taking part in the Colonel's Review.

The Prince of Wales tweeted, “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W.”