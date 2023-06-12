 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Selena Gomez faced fan backlash and deleted Instagram post after wearing the controversial brand Balenciaga
Selena Gomez appears to have deleted her most recent Instagram post following criticism from fans regarding her choice to wear the controversial brand Balenciaga.

To provide some context, a few days ago, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared several photos of herself enjoying ice cream with a friend. 

In the pictures, she was seen wearing a grey Balenciaga sweatshirt paired with blue denim shorts and white sneakers. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she accessorized with delicate golden earrings.

 Selena and her friend were photographed sitting outdoors in chairs, savoring their ice cream. The caption of the post read, "Ice cream chillin'."

Immediately after Selena posted the photos, fans took to the comments section to voice their concerns about the singer's choice of clothing. 

One fan remarked, "So, it seems you're okay with endorsing child exploitation by wearing your Balenciaga sweatshirt." Another user's comment stated, "Promoting a brand associated with pedophiles, just like Kim K. This is deeply wrong and sad. I thought you were different."

Another user wrote, "You, who were once the youngest UNICEF ambassador and have been a strong advocate for children, should not support BALENCIAGA (crying emoji)." 

Yet, a fourth person expressed disappointment, stating, "I used to think highly of you, but now I see your true malicious nature (thumbs down emoji). Do you know that this brand endorses pedophilia? I am so profoundly disappointed in you (sad emoji)."

There were also individuals who defended the singer. Some pointed out that the photos were not recent but rather old, while others argued that wearing a brand does not necessarily imply support for its practices.

At present, the aforementioned post is no longer visible on Selena Gomez's Instagram page. It appears that the singer removed it after facing scrutiny from internet users.

For those unaware, Balenciaga faced criticism last November for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which featured two children posing with teddy bears while wearing bondage-inspired attire.

