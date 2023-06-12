 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Billie Eilish embraces summer vibes in stunning new photo: SEE

In a stunning new photo shared on Instagram by Annabel Zimmer, daughter of Hans Zimmer, 21-year-old Billie Eilish exuded the true essence of summer. 

The snapshot captured the singer basking in the sun on a lounge chair, donning a vibrant, multi-colored bikini top. With her hair elegantly pulled back into a bun and stylish sunglasses adorning her face, Billie flashed a radiant smile.

As soon as the photo went public, Billie's fans wasted no time reposting and commenting on the mesmerizing image. 

Admirers showered her with compliments, describing her as "gorgeous" and "beautiful," among other praises. 

Given Annabel's frequent companionship and collaboration with Billie, it came as no surprise that she shared the photo. Their previous shared moments have always garnered substantial excitement from the fans of the talented artist behind Ocean Eyes.

Before indulging in a relaxing sunbathing session, Billie garnered attention with social media posts showcasing tooth gems and white tights. 

One of her captions playfully read, "Call me." Additionally, in a video shared by the singer, she offered a glimpse of her dragon tattoo on her hip and a belly ring. 

Beyond her captivating photos and videos, Billie often finds herself in the spotlight for her personal life. 

Recently, she and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, decided to end their nearly year-long relationship, albeit amicably. 

Billie's representative confirmed the split to HollywoodLife on May 17, stating that both parties remained good friends and that there were no instances of cheating. Presently, both Billie and Jesse are single.

