Prince Harry comes across as ‘ungracious and unnecessary’

Royal experts of the opinion that Prince Harry carries himself like an ‘ungracious and unnecessary’ presence.

Royal commentator Judith Woods brought these claims and accusations to light against Prince Harry.

According to The Telegraph she started the converastion off by asking if, “Mildly diverting though that is, do we honestly want him back?”

After all “his cameo Coronation appearance came across as somewhere between ungracious and unnecessary. At the Firm, his old office has already been given over to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh who is an old-school trooper and needs somewhere to store her tartans.”

“To be honest, the only way our Prodigal Prince could possibly worm his way back into our affections is with a grand gesture.”

“I reckon he might swing it if he dramatically follows his father over to his 18th-century Saxon house in the village of Viscri, Romania, and swears fealty. “

“He won’t though; there’s no Wi-Fi at King Charles’s back-to-nature gaff for pity’s sake, so how can Meghan FaceTime him constantly?”

Plus “I’m not sure even her Woman of Vision award will persuade the UN to lend her a satellite to track his movements.”