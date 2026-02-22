 
BAFTAs issue strict new instructions for awards as William, Kate to attend

The Prince and Princess of Wales to land in 'awkward moment' just days Andrew rest

February 22, 2026

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor just days before the 79th British Academy Film Awards was to become comedy fodder for the presenters at the ceremony.

However, the bosses at BAFTA are making sure that is not the case as they prepare to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sunday night. Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate opted out and instead took a family vacation during that time.

Given that the arrest of the disgraced brother of King Charles is a sensitive topic, bosses have issued strict instructions on any potential Andrew “jokes” for the evening.

The awards are being hosted by Alan Cumming, 61, who has famously criticised the royal family on a number of occasions. Most notably, he returned his OBE honour in 2023. He was even part the parody animated series on the royal family, The Prince.

Alan is replacing actor David Tennant, 54, as Bafta host this year, which is a cause for concern now, after the series of events that took place for the royals.

“Alan clearly has opinions on the monarchy,” a source told The Sun. “Bafta bosses want to keep the attention on the films and the winners.”

They added, “Any mention of Andrew’s arrest would take away from the awards. There’s concern about any attempt at humour over what’s happened to Andrew.”

Moreover, the source insisted that it would be “even more awkward” if Prince William and Princess Kate were in the audience.

