Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William, during his visit to a new cancer research and treatment center, met a patient who couldn't hide his sense of humour.

The future king had some chat with a patient who gave his wife Princess Kate his seal of approval.

The Prince of Wales opened the Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden on Thursday. During the visit, the royal met a man who has been treated there and his wife.

In video, shared by The Royal Family Channel, William can be seen chatting with the man.

The patient could not hide his sense of humor, telling Prince William, "You're a tall bugger, in't you?" 

"I have heels on," William quipped in response. 

The man turned the conversation to the Princess of Wales. "And your wife's not bad," he said. "She's a nice lady." 

In reaction, William laughed and said: "He's a chatty one. The nurses have got their eye on you."

