Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have sacrificed a lot for each after since they tied the knot in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who remained steadfast and loyal to each other during their struggle to find a financially independent life after quitting the royal jobs, have entered a new phase of romance.

Harry and Meghan, according to an expert, have developed their independence and begun to carve out their own interests amid divorce rumours.

King Charles III's younger son Harry reportedly stays at home while his wife Meghan parties with her pals in Los Angeles, but this does not mean their marriage is in trouble, according to a royal expert.

Sharing her knowledge about the couple's relationship, Editor of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward said the two have found "a little bit of independence from each other" but that it was no bad thing given how close they were at the start of their relationship.

"There's been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan's been out and about in LA without Harry," She told GB News.

"But I think that, you know, they have probably just reached the stage in their marriage where they can now do their own thing. They were absolutely together like glue, weren't they before, but I don't think that the marriage is floundering," Seward continued.

"I just think they're finding, you know, a little bit of independence from each other, which we've never seen before," she added.