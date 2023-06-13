Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is adamant on staying in the Royal Lodge, despite the order of King Charles.

The Duke of York is refusing to budge from his residential lodge and is posing problems from the new monarch amid His Majesty's plans to banish his younger brother.

A source told the Mail: "Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave."

The Times also reported how Andrew had "told friends" he would have to leave the lodge by September.



Earlier it was revealed how Andrew has refused to budge from the Royal Lodge amid insistence from the institution.

A source told Daily Mail: "He is so fragile. He's refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?"

They added: "He's concerned that now the Coronation is over, the knives are out. He's worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we're dealing with human beings, not real estate."