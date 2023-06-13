King Charles makes history in Pickering

Britain’s King Charles visited the North Yorkshire Market Town in Pickering by Royal Train, which was pulled by the Flying Scotsman.



The visit was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous engine and entering service and the 50th anniversary of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

According to the palace, after departing the station, King Charles visited some local shops on Pickering’s Market Place.

After meeting the shop owners, the King headed to St Peter and St Paul's Church, which contains some of the most complete sets of medieval wall paintings in Britain and were only first accidentally rediscovered behind plaster in 1852.

On a tour of the Church with its Vicar, Reverend Gareth Atha and Dr Kate Giles Co-Director of the Centre for the Study of Christianity and Culture and Senior Lecturer at the University of York, the King learnt more about the significance of the medieval paintings.

Before departing, King Charles also signed a visitors’ book.

According to reports, the King made history by visiting the church as the last Royal visit to the Church was in 1937 by Queen Mary.