Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit, legal expert predicts

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has a good chance of winning his historic privacy case against MGN over alleged phone hacking, a legal expert believes after his lengthy witness statement in the court.



Speaking to US Weekly, legal expert and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani said: "My prediction is that the prince is gonna get a significant award. ... I mean, this really crosses the line in terms of reporting — hacking someone's phone. That's something that's unlawful."

She further said, "I'm sure he prepared it with the help of his lawyers to really show how he was affected by this hacking. You know, how personal this information was."

The legal expert’s remarks come days after the Duke of Sussex accused the tabloid publisher of "industrial scale" phone hacking, becoming the first British royal in over a century to take to the witness stand.

The Prince told the court that media intrusion had blighted his life, while also claiming the state of both the press and government were "at rock bottom".

In a lengthy witness statement, the prince claimed to be the victim of relentless and distressing media intrusion "most of my life up until this day," claiming some media had blood on their hands.