Royals
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Prince William and Prince Harry relationship seems to get more jaded by the day, especially following the Duke of Sussex’s witness statement last week.

Harry made an appearance in London last week as he stood witness in his lawsuit against British tabloids, accusing them of acquiring his private information through unlawful means, such a phone hacking, for their articles.

Royal expert Daniela Elser opined in her piece for News.com.au, that rift between the brother is only intensifying.

She described that “the blood would seem to be so bad between the brothers that if this was the Middle Ages, they would be marshalling their barons and forcing yeomen to take up arms in preparation for a bit of battlefield biff.”

She added that the two “are most definitely not alike in dignity” and have “obviously fallen out more egregiously than Fergie and her bank manager when he spies her overdraft.”

Per the expert, it started when Harry “opened the Netflix floodgates in December last year, chums of Willy and his wife Kate, the Princess Of Wales have told the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes that ‘it’s impossible to exaggerate the extent of [William’s] contempt for Harry and Meghan now. He absolutely hates them’.”

Tom Sykes had claimed that William will ‘never forgive Harry’ and that ‘it’s just sickening to [William] that Harry, who knows exactly how distressing it will be to him, is now selling them out to the media.’

At one point in his witness statement, Harry wrote, “On a national level as, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government — both of which I believe are at rock bottom.”

Elser claimed that Harry’s comments seemed to have offended William even more.

“Prince of Wales must think of Harry’s ‘rock bottom’ line would probably not be fit for publishing without numerous asterisks and would require so many exclamation marks I’d be in need of a new keyboard. (She takes a beating the old girl, especially the ‘H’ key).”

Following this, she added, “there is no hint of a suggestion that any sort of communication was attempted between William and Harry given this War of the Roses 2.0.”

