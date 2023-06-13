 
Royals
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Prince Harry's 'holy war' to continue despite King Charles' 'frustration'

Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’

King Charles may not be happy with his younger son, Prince Harry’s ongoing lawsuits running in the London High Court.

The Duke of Sussex, who became the first royal in 100 years to testify in court, gave an elaborate statement detailing the troubles cause in his life due to British tabloids.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser claimed that the royal is “a man who continues to provoke strong reactions, like the royal equivalent of the anchovy.”

Citing the new reports, she wrote that “it’s not just the dazed public who are at sea when it comes to Aitch, patron saint of damaged adult men (the post-pandemic Peter Pan?) but King Charles too.”

She continued, “His Majesty, with all of his advisors, courtiers, private secretaries, his wife, two Jack Russells and enough Jungian analysts on call to fill a Viennese coffee house, is being put through the emotional wringer right now, according to the Sunday Times.”

She quoted the Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah, who revealed that “those close to Charles, 74, say he is becoming increasingly exasperated” by his younger son.

“The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going,” a source has said.

‘And “keep going” on it shall,’ Elser quipped.

Royal expert added, “Harry might not want to rule, but we are a long way from any sort of final chapter in his various holy wars.”

She surmised, “Charles could very well be ‘exasperated’, ‘bewildered’ and ‘frustrated’ for years to come, raising the prospect of the first royal warrant holders for yoga mats, CBD gummies and lavender oil in the years ahead.”

