Meghan and Harry's friend strikes lucrative deal

Actor Tyler Perry is taking control of the cable channel BET. A report in the US media said that the acquisition comes as Paramount is losing money.

The value of Perry’s deal is yet to be disclosed.

It will give him control over BET Media Group, which is also comprised of networks like VH1.

The actor and director is also known as a good friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

He gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex his house and personal security when they had nowhere to go in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after they left Canada.

Harry and Meghan lived in Canada briefly after stepping down as working royals in 2020.

The couple later moved to their own residence in California.

Tyler Perry also appeared in the couple's Netflix documentary and he is the godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet.



