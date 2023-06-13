 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince William takes big initiative to beat ongoing challenges

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Prince William takes big initiative to beat ongoing challenges

Prince William visited Centrepoint to open new housing for young people on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales will unveil a new initiative in his longstanding commitment to beating the challenges caused by homelessness this year.

King Charles III's eldest son William was very excited as he arrived at Reuben House, a new development that forms a key part of Centrepoint’s Independent Living Programme to combat youth homelessness.

The initiative will help young adults between 18 and 24 to live in affordable housing with rent capped at a third of the residents' take-home pay. Each person has to have a job or be in a full-time apprenticeship.

The pictures of William's visit were shared on Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media accounts with the caption: "A great morning at Reuben House in Peckham, learning about @centrepointuk's Independent Living Programme supporting young people at risk of homelessness."

The future King is seen meeting some of those who had brought the project together and some of the residents who have moved into the homes.

The charity — which William teamed up with in 2005 at the beginning of his public life post-university — estimates that about 15,000 16- to 24-year-old young adults in London faced homelessness last year with 129,000 across the U.K.

Kate Middleton's hubby William spent some time in January at another organization, Depaul, that works in local communities across the U.K. to prevent and relieve the impact of homelessness on people's lives.

More From Royals:

King Charles III's precious childhood art up for auction

King Charles III's precious childhood art up for auction
Meghan and Harry's friend strikes lucrative deal

Meghan and Harry's friend strikes lucrative deal
Palace shares message to thank everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering

Palace shares message to thank everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering
Prince William and Prince Edward flaunt new roles given by King Charles

Prince William and Prince Edward flaunt new roles given by King Charles

Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit: legal expert

Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit: legal expert
Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’
Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’

Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’
Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death
Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move

Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move
Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement

Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral
Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles makes history in Pickering

King Charles makes history in Pickering
Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge
Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'

Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade
Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?
Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton
Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health