Prince Harry's doppelganger says his business is booming amid Duke's rift wit royal family

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Prince Harrys doppelganger says his business is booming amid Dukes rift wit royal family

Whittock, who resembles Prince Harry so much, works as a professional look-alike and reportedly earns more than $1000 a day.

Harry 2.0, who claimed to be award-winning prince, signed to a look-alikes agency in 2017 after spending years being stopped in the street by random people telling him he resembled the prince.

The doppelgänger has been kept busy over the past few years due to Harry's ongoing court cases, book launch and coronation appearance. The look-alike sometimes earns more than $1,000 a day for his royal looks.

Whittock admits he was nervous when Harry decided to leave the monarchy in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and worried it would impact his livelihood.

Now, the eerily similar-looking prince, who enjoys a reasonably steady career off his regal looks, has been in more demand than ever.

"I was a bit concerned that it was my job over," Whittock, from north Kent told South West News Service. He added: "But it became quickly apparent they’d remain in the media and public domain."

"Arguably [Harry and Meghan are] more in the spotlight than ever before," he quipped, confirming business is booming.

He said: "I love the job. I’m very fortunate to look like one of the most talked about men in the world."

His regal looks have even earned him some awards, taking out EasyJet’s "Best Prince Harry Lookalike in Europe" competition in 2018.

Some of his high-flying events have included a private party for a billionaire’s birthday in Macau, China, in 2018 and a TV advert in Tel Aviv, Israel, in early 2020. Whittock is a huge fan of the royal family and hopes to meet them one day.

"Aged 13, I went to watch Trooping the Colour in London and often watched the changing of the guard,” the royal enthusiast said. “I have always been a big fan of the royal family," he said.

Harry's look-alike continued that all publicity — including the Duke’s recent appearance in court to testify in the case alleging that Mirror Group Newspapers hacked his phone — is good publicity.

He stated: "It is huge to be involved with such a big story. It’s a great way of portraying it to the audience using the transcripts from the courts,” Whittock said. “It’s a very authentic way to portray it."

Whittock expressed his joy by saying: "But as long as Harry’s on the front pages, it’s always good for me because interest remains high."

He joked: "I do think Harry is a very brave man to stand up to the British press and for standing up for his beliefs. I’m one year older than Harry. I actually tell people he’s MY look-alike because I got here first!"

