Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Months after Gangsta Boo's death, the cause of the rapper's death has been revealed.

According to a report, she died after consuming a cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol, said the report citing her autopsy report.



Lola “Gangsta Boo″ Mitchell was found dead in January in Memphis, Tennessee, her hometown. The cause of death was not released at time.

According to TZM, she died after consuming a cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol.

The celebrity website reported that the autopsy report for the hip hop artist states she died from an accidental overdose brought on by fentanyl, cocaine, and booze.

Boo -- real name was Lola Mitchell -- was found unconscious on New Year’s Day inside a Memphis residence ... and despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The rapper launched her career at age of 14 when she was noticed by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia. By 15, she joined the rap collective, which included notable members DJ Paul, Juicy J, Crunchy Black and Lord Infamous.

Gangsta Boo gained instant notoriety with her shoot-from-the-hip, rapid-fire rap flow on Three 6 Mafia’s 1995 debut album “Mystic Stylez,” which became a cult classic. She appeared on five more of the group’s albums, including “Chapter 2: World Domination” and the platinum-selling “When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1.”

In 1998, she branched out with her debut solo album “Enquiring Minds.” The album was highlighted by “Where Dem Dollas At,” featuring Juicy J and DJ Paul.