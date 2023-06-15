 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Months after Gangsta Boo's death, the cause of the rapper's death has been revealed.

According to a report, she died after consuming a cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol, said the report citing her autopsy report.

Lola “Gangsta Boo″ Mitchell was found dead in January in Memphis, Tennessee, her hometown. The cause of death was not released at time.

According to TZM, she died after consuming a cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol.

The celebrity website reported that the autopsy report for the hip hop artist states she died from an accidental overdose brought on by fentanyl, cocaine, and booze.

Boo -- real name was Lola Mitchell -- was found unconscious on New Year’s Day inside a Memphis residence ... and despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The rapper launched her career at age of 14 when she was noticed by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia. By 15, she joined the rap collective, which included notable members DJ Paul, Juicy J, Crunchy Black and Lord Infamous.

Gangsta Boo gained instant notoriety with her shoot-from-the-hip, rapid-fire rap flow on Three 6 Mafia’s 1995 debut album “Mystic Stylez,” which became a cult classic. She appeared on five more of the group’s albums, including “Chapter 2: World Domination” and the platinum-selling “When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1.”

In 1998, she branched out with her debut solo album “Enquiring Minds.” The album was highlighted by “Where Dem Dollas At,” featuring Juicy J and DJ Paul.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat
Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere
Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'
Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'
Beyonce concerts impact world's economy?

Beyonce concerts impact world's economy?
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry
BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react

BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react
Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years

Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years
K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography
Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end
K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert
Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'

Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'
Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover