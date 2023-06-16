 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

The designer and everyone else who goes through the process has to rest for around two days
The designer and everyone else who goes through the process has to rest for around two days

Fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham’s luxury skincare routine has been revealed, which comes in at the high cost of £700. The 49-year-old goes through Morpheus8 which is considered the most painful, non-invasive cosmetic procedure every six months.

The procedure involves putting around 24 needles into your face and “Victoria swears by it for keeping her skin” looking young. However, if her fans want to follow in her footsteps and get the facial, they have to pay £700 for getting it once.

A source who spoke to The Sun claimed: “Victoria loves her beauty treatments and is willing to try out new techniques when it comes to keeping her skin looking so good. She has one Morpheus8 treatment every six months. It is not for the faint-hearted and she has anaesthetic numbing cream applied to her skin 90 minutes before her treatment, which sees 24 4mm needles inserted into her face.”

They continued: “A radio frequency is then transmitted through the needles, which goes through to the tissue underneath her skin. It is painful, but Victoria swears by it for keeping her skin looking so good.”

After the procedure, the designer and everyone else who goes through the process has to rest for around two days as they wait for the swelling to go down. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS
'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role video

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks
How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him
Sam Hargrave lauds Chris Hemsworth as exceptional action hero

Sam Hargrave lauds Chris Hemsworth as exceptional action hero
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!
Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal

Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral
'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again' video

'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again'
Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’

Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’