Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700

Fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham’s luxury skincare routine has been revealed, which comes in at the high cost of £700. The 49-year-old goes through Morpheus8 which is considered the most painful, non-invasive cosmetic procedure every six months.

The procedure involves putting around 24 needles into your face and “Victoria swears by it for keeping her skin” looking young. However, if her fans want to follow in her footsteps and get the facial, they have to pay £700 for getting it once.

A source who spoke to The Sun claimed: “Victoria loves her beauty treatments and is willing to try out new techniques when it comes to keeping her skin looking so good. She has one Morpheus8 treatment every six months. It is not for the faint-hearted and she has anaesthetic numbing cream applied to her skin 90 minutes before her treatment, which sees 24 4mm needles inserted into her face.”

They continued: “A radio frequency is then transmitted through the needles, which goes through to the tissue underneath her skin. It is painful, but Victoria swears by it for keeping her skin looking so good.”

After the procedure, the designer and everyone else who goes through the process has to rest for around two days as they wait for the swelling to go down.