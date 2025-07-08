 
Brad Pitt's F1 movie: What you need to know about the sport

The film starring Brad Pitt was an instant hit at the box office

Web Desk
July 08, 2025

Apple's high-octane racing film 'F1: The Movie' has taken the top spot at the US and Canadian box office. 

The film's success can be attributed to its star-power and finely-tuned marketing campaign.

According to Daniel Loria, senior vice president of the Boxoffice Company, racing films often struggle in theaters. However, 'F1' has bucked this trend, thanks in part to the expertise of its director, Joseph Kosinski.

Kosinski, known for his work on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' brought a similar high-intensity approach to the film's racing sequences. 

Audiences have responded positively, with CinemaScore polls giving the film an A rating. 

The popularity of Netflix's 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' series has also helped fuel interest in Formula 1 racing, particularly in the US.

For fans who may be less familiar with the sport, a helpful resource is available. 

YouTuber Marques Brownlee has created a video explaining the basics of F1 racing, which may be useful for viewers who want to better understand the film's context. 

Brad Pitt fans in Asia and elsewhere may find this video particularly helpful in preparing them for the movie.



