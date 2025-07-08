Ariel Winter takes on deadly new mission

Ariel Winter risks everything with shocking new identity

Ariel Winter has taken a turn from sitcom star to real-life predator hunter.

According to the report of Radar Online, the 27-year-old American actress, who played the role of brainy teen Alex Dunphy in Modern Family from 11 to late teens, is now going undercover in disguises to help catch child s*x predators, pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

Winter is working with a non-profit group, Artists for Change, to expose men involved in child s*xual abuse, also known as SCSA (Societal Crimes Sexual Abuse).

Notably, one sting operation in Oklahoma City involved her helping lure a 13-year-old man.

Per the same outlet, the Speed Racer star said, "It can be scary going up to men and talking to them about this kind of stuff. But it's worth it because these men have been ruining children's lives."

"The reality is there are hundreds of kids every day – girls, boys as young as 7, going to walk to the store, going to walk to school – and they are targeted,” and went on to share that "it's not always the creepy guy next door" but a "normal" man.

"If a grown-up sees the girl and says, 'That's wrong,' we are trying to stop them, knowing that it can make a difference," Winter stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the busts are part of a YouTube series called SCSA Undercover.