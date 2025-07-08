Beyoncé shares eye-catching snaps of 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé posts glitzy photos from 'Cowboy Carter'

Cowboy Carter's tour is ongoing at full pace, as Beyoncé shares snippets from her recent show, where she melts fans' hearts.



Taking to Instagram, the Grammy winner posted a series of photos showcasing her performance on stage, as well as the sizzling outfits she wore during her gig.

She captioned the post, "A good night," and drove the point home with the eye-catching snaps.

Despite the all-glitzy highlights, Beyoncé's recent show in Houston had an incident that could become a 'nightmare' for the fans.

It was when the car on which the Halo singer was sitting performing 16 Carriages tilted while floating in the air.

With a rich experience of performing live, Beyoncé appeared calm and composed during the prop malfunction.

When she reached the ground, the pop icon took a brief break and continued her performance. She also eased the tense crowd by joking, “If I ever fall, I know y’all would catch me."

This potentially dangerous mishap sparked fury among fans, prompting her team to release a statement.

"Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyonce uses to circle the stadium, and see her fans up close, to tilt," said Parkwood Entertainment.

“She was quickly lowered, and no one was injured. The show continued without incident," it added.

Beyoncé's next show is set to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 11.