Friday Jun 16, 2023
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Apple gave viewers a first look at Dua and Henry in the film in March 2022
The upcoming spy thriller flick Argylle which will be starring newbie actress Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill will be coming out in February 2024. Apple Original Films will be teaming up with Universal Pictures for a February 2nd theatrical release via THR.

The flick will be going up against the mob drama film Wise Guys from Warner Bros starring Robert DeNiro and Debra Messing as well as the horror film Imaginary starring Betty Buckley from Lionsgate.

Apple gave viewers a first look at Dua and Henry in the film in March 2022, however, they have not confirmed when the trailer will be released. This is the latest high-profile feature film that Apple is pairing up with a theatrical distributor for.

They have also paired up with Sony for the historical biopic Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix from the director Ridley Scott which is set to be released on November 22nd.

In another major partnership, they joined hands with Paramount for the release of Flowers of the Killer Moon by iconic director Martin Scorsese which will come out on October 6th.

This marks quite a significant move for streaming services which had not, before this year, given a theatrical release to their films. 

