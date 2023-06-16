 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Geena Davis confirms Beetlejuice sequel in the works
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis, known for her role in the 1988 film Beetlejuice, revealed that a sequel to the movie is in the works. 

The new film, set to be released in September 2024, will feature Michael Keaton reprising his role as Betelgeuse, along with Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder returning as Delia and Lydia Deetz according to Variety.

Newcomers Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux have also joined the cast.

However, Davis confirmed that she will not be returning as Barbara Maitland, explaining that the story of the Maitlands has been told, and in the world of the film, ghosts do not age. 

"Unless it's a surprise to me, no," Davis responds to a question about appearing in the sequel.

"But I think it makes sense because we told the story of the Maitlands, and in that world, ghosts don't age. You stay in the same clothes you died in and everything," she explains.

Davis is currently busy with various projects, including writing a children's book and organizing the Bentonville Film Festival, which promotes diverse voices in filmmaking. 

She is also known for her advocacy work through the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which aims to achieve gender parity and reduce stereotypes in the entertainment industry.

Davis credits her role in the movie "Thelma and Louise" for inspiring her to advocate for better female representation on-screen. The iconic film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, became a box office success and is now being developed into a musical for Broadway, with Amanda Seyfried set to play Thelma. 

More From Entertainment:

American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a video

American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a "wonderful person” amid backlash for mom-shaming
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce
King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'
Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’ video

Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’
'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights video

'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS
'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown video

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown
Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role video

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks
How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him