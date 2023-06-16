 
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

Fans were unhappy with his response as he was not the one who went through the process of giving birth
Famous Korean actor Song Joong Ki has angered his fans after making comments about parenthood and careers. He recently had a child of his own, with him confirming the news by sharing a picture of the baby’s hand on his fan cafe.

Although the actor received congratulatory comments from fans all across the globe, his comments from an interview in China have rubbed some people the wrong way. He was asked about balancing parenthood and his career:

“Your movie has been premiered at Cannes, while your baby is on the way. The Chinese have this saying, ‘a double harvest in work and family life.’ What do you think about the relationship between the two?”

He explained his perspective on the situation, giving his answer in English. “Sometimes, being a father, being a husband, that means losing a job in this business. Being a father and having a baby, and a marriage with a woman, in this business, sometimes, it looks like [I’m] losing my job more and more.”

However, fans were unhappy with his response as he was not the one who went through the process of giving birth, but his wife. One user commented: “The fact that it’s a male actor saying this, not even a female actor LOL. Even if his fans drop, his jobs won’t be affected.”

While another one tried to explain his point of view: “Won’t offers for romance flicks decrease? Anyway, he’s an actor that used to do many romance genres, but I think it lessened after his marriage. He probably felt it himself, and that’s why he said that…”

The actor discussed what keeps him going in a previous interview, which can be found below.


