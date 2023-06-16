Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Well-known singer Troye Sivan reveals that he has been attempting to get in touch with Hyunjin from the K-pop group Stray Kids. He confused his fans by posting a video edit of Hyunjin, as he hadn’t done anything of the sort before.

The video was a fan cam of the idol which was created by a fan of Stray Kids on Twitter. Troye captioned the video with a question, asking: “Anyone know how to reach this man :///.”

His fans tried to help him out by tagging the Stray Kids' social media accounts, attempting to inform Hyunjin about Troye wanting to speak to him. While others suggested that he should get a Bubble subscription for him.

Troye showed an interest in the suggestion, asking a fan what that is. Bubble for JYPnation is a subscription app where fans can text their favourite K-pop idols.

Some fans thought the whole situation was funny because Troye had a chance to talk to Hyunjin as they both attended the Dua Lipa x Versace La Vacanza show which took place in 2023.

One user wrote: “You literally sat with him for like an hour … why you asking us, you could have had his number by now bestie.”

Meanwhile, Hyunjin is busy promoting his group’s newest comeback. The music video for their title track can be found below.



