 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Former ‘MasterChef’ finalist jailed for 43 child sexual abuse charges

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023


Paul Douglas Frost, a former swim coach and contestant on MasterChef Australia, has been convicted of 43 charges of child sexual abuse relating to 11 different children.

The abuse was directed towards his former students at a swimming school located in Sydney's southwest during the 1990s and 2000s. Frost was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon.

Before reaching the verdict of guilty on all counts, the NSW District Court jury was informed that it could deliver majority verdicts. 

Frost was found guilty of 43 charges, which included sexual intercourse with a child under his authority or care, multiple charges of aggravated indecent assaults of a person under 16, and grooming children for sexual activity.

The jury took only 10 minutes to announce the numerous verdicts.

After the conviction, Judge Sarah Huggett notified Frost that he had been found guilty of the offenses. 

The Crown made a detention application, and although Frost's lawyers did not oppose it, he was handcuffed and taken into custody. Bail was refused.

In a prior trial, the jury was discharged without a verdict after 16 days due to allegations of bullying and refusal to deliberate, which the judge was concerned would affect the outcome.

Frost, who was a finalist on the cooking competition show MasterChef in 2009, comes from a family with a background in swimming: his father coached Olympic champion Ian Thorpe.

More From Entertainment:

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting
Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House'

Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House'
North West celebrates her 10th birthday with a prank on aunt Khloe

North West celebrates her 10th birthday with a prank on aunt Khloe

Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills

Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills
Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit

Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit
American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming video

American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce
King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'
Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’ video

Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’
'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights video

'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS