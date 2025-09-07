Selena Gomez reveals plans to celebrate ‘Revival' 10th anniversary

Selena Gomez plans on celebrating 10th anniversary of ‘Revival'

Selena Gomez is releasing a vinyl edition of Revival for its 10th anniversary!

The record spent one week at number one on the Billboard 200 after its release back in 2015 and now; to celebrate the special occasion, the 33-year-old songstress is launching a deluxe vinyl edition, tied together with a new album cover.

In Revival, the tracks Good for You, Same Old Love and Hands to Myself all reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 upon their release.

Selena wrote on her X, formerly Twitter: “This is my Revival. Pre-order the Revival 10-Year Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl now. This is the very first time the Revival Deluxe album is available on vinyl and I’m so excited for you to have the entire collection.”

Earlier this year, the Who Says singer released a special edition of her latest album, I Said I Love You First- Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez, featuring the singer explaining each song’s creative process that she went through with her producer and fiancé, Benny Blanco.

In an Instagram post, Selena wrote at that time: "Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album.”

"I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs. 'I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez' is available for digital download on my official store now!" she concluded.

It is also pertinent to mention that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating each other for two years before getting engaged in December 2024.