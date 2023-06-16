Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that director Wes Anderson was uncomfortable when the time came to stage her brief nude scene in "Asteroid City".

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, she said "Wes is probably the worst person to talk to about anything like that."

"He's so uncomfortable around that topic," she said laughing.

The "Black Widow" star suggested that she didn't feel any discomfort about filming one of her rare nude scenes.

She, however, admitted that she was uncomfortable while trying to get specific instructions from the director behind the camera.



"I'll leave it up to your imagination," she said jokingly.

"There was a lot of throat clearing and [Wes] sort of hiding his face," Yahoo Entertainment quoted her as saying.



Released on May 23, the film also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke.