 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Scarlett Johansson talks about Asteroid City intimate scene

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that director Wes Anderson was uncomfortable when the time came to stage her brief nude scene in  "Asteroid City".

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, she said "Wes is probably the worst person to talk to about anything like that."  

"He's so uncomfortable around that topic," she said laughing.

The "Black Widow" star suggested that she didn't feel any discomfort about filming one of her rare nude scenes.

She, however, admitted that she was uncomfortable while trying to get specific instructions from the director behind the camera.

"I'll leave it up to your imagination," she said jokingly. 

"There was a lot of throat clearing and [Wes] sort of hiding his face," Yahoo Entertainment quoted her as saying.

Released on May 23, the film also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks,  Maya Hawke. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu video

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu
US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK

US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK
‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence video

‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence
If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!
Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting
Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House' video

Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House'
North West celebrates her 10th birthday with a prank on aunt Khloe

North West celebrates her 10th birthday with a prank on aunt Khloe

Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills

Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills
Former ‘MasterChef’ finalist jailed for 43 child sexual abuse charges video

Former ‘MasterChef’ finalist jailed for 43 child sexual abuse charges
Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit

Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit
American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming video

American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce
King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'
'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights video

'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments