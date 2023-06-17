Chrissy Teigen claps back at haters criticizing her ‘new face’ after weight gain

Chrissy Teigen has just clapped back at all the hate she’s been getting since gaining weight.

The criticism in question was issued over on Instagram, and spoke of ‘just how much filler’ she’s gotten over the years.

The poster even wrote, “Look how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!”

However, they also issued a disclaimer in the same post and promised the comments “were not out of mean intentions” but are only meant to serve as a discussion about cosmetic procedures.

In response to claims that she’s “destroyed her face” Teigen hit back and asked, “No mean intentions?”

All while saying, “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s***. I gained weight.”

For those unversed, Teigen is well known for being very candid about the kind of procedures she’s had over the years.

Whether it was the breast implants she wanted back in 2010, as well as the removal process that happened just a month later.