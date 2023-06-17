 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen claps back at haters criticizing her ‘new face’ after weight gain

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Chrissy Teigen claps back at haters criticizing her ‘new face’ after weight gain
Chrissy Teigen claps back at haters criticizing her ‘new face’ after weight gain

Chrissy Teigen has just clapped back at all the hate she’s been getting since gaining weight.

The criticism in question was issued over on Instagram, and spoke of ‘just how much filler’ she’s gotten over the years.

The poster even wrote, “Look how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!”

Chrissy Teigen claps back at haters criticizing her ‘new face’ after weight gain

However, they also issued a disclaimer in the same post and promised the comments “were not out of mean intentions” but are only meant to serve as a discussion about cosmetic procedures.

In response to claims that she’s “destroyed her face” Teigen hit back and asked, “No mean intentions?”

All while saying, “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s***. I gained weight.”

For those unversed, Teigen is well known for being very candid about the kind of procedures she’s had over the years.

Whether it was the breast implants she wanted back in 2010, as well as the removal process that happened just a month later.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga reveals real reason why she hasn’t been sharing updates on her life

Lady Gaga reveals real reason why she hasn’t been sharing updates on her life
Prince Harry knows ‘disappointment will reign’ as King won't ever 'regret' video

Prince Harry knows ‘disappointment will reign’ as King won't ever 'regret'
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade getting ‘close again’ after giving their romance another chance

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade getting ‘close again’ after giving their romance another chance

Pregnant Rihanna looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Olivia Wilde troubles seem far from her as she enjoys quality time with children

Olivia Wilde troubles seem far from her as she enjoys quality time with children
Olivia Wilde still has feelings for Harry Styles despite breakup?

Olivia Wilde still has feelings for Harry Styles despite breakup?
Diane Keaton poses question to 'The Godfather's director

Diane Keaton poses question to 'The Godfather's director
Stellan Skarsgård enamored 'Dune: Part Two' giant sets

Stellan Skarsgård enamored 'Dune: Part Two' giant sets

Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Harrison Ford reveals if he would 'miss Indiana Jones' after end

Harrison Ford reveals if he would 'miss Indiana Jones' after end
Tom Holland bemoans Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' replacement

Tom Holland bemoans Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' replacement
Pete Davidson 'troubles' began as he charged with reckless driving

Pete Davidson 'troubles' began as he charged with reckless driving
Meghan Markle not 'eager' to attend King Charles birthday after invitation snub video

Meghan Markle not 'eager' to attend King Charles birthday after invitation snub
Miriam Margolyes speaks out against 'Harry Potter'

Miriam Margolyes speaks out against 'Harry Potter'

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino branded 'old men' for 'spreading their seed'

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino branded 'old men' for 'spreading their seed'
David Fincher gets honest about 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'

David Fincher gets honest about 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'

Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri video

Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri

Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview

Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview
Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was not silly

Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was not silly

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix video

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu video

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu