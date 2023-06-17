 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade getting ‘close again’ after giving their romance another chance

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are not officially back together yet, however, the duo has been spending a lot of time together to see if there is hope for reconciliation.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source said that The Kissing Booth star and the American YouTuber are getting “close again” despite parting ways in 2022.

The couple has been giving time to their relationship to see where it stands and if they should get back together as they have been spotted multiple times hanging out.

“They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit,” the source said of the duo. “This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

They were recently spotted enjoying at a beach in Paraggi after they were seen visiting a car dealership in Los Angeles last month.

“They wanted to see if their connection was still there,” the source said of their outings. “They both seem really happy and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together.”

Elordi and Jade started dating some time after the actor parted ways with Kaia Gerber in November 2021, however, their romance was confirmed in May 2022.

They later duo called it quits just three months after with an insider telling the publication that Jade was “single and having fun,” while Elordi was “completely focused” on his career.

But they “kept in contact over the past several months” and decided to start hanging out again, an insider claimed.

