Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie gives fans tour of 'Barbie' movie's extremely pink Dreamhouse

Margot Robbie and the team behind the Barbie film recently shared some insights about the Barbie Dreamhouse set in a video. 

The video shared by Architectural Digest showcases elements of the dreamhouse such as transparent walls and limited windows to promote visibility and interaction among the characters. 

Robbie explains that the Baby Barbies in their respective Dreamhouses can wave at each other in the mornings due to the see-through design.

The Dreamhouse design cleverly combines physical items with decals, mirroring the world of toys. Robbie highlights the kitchen as an example, pointing out the 2D decal on the back of the fridge that features food designs. The intentionally artificial yet satisfying aesthetic is achieved through this approach.

Naturally, the Barbie Dreamhouse includes the famous pool, which, despite being devoid of water, is treated with care by the cast and crew. Robbie humorously notes that everyone avoids stepping into the pool, despite it being fake. The pool's beauty represents the overarching theme of Barbieland, where everything is visually striking.

Creating a large-scale set that captured the spirit and appearance of the timeless toy required copious amounts of pink paint. In fact, the production caused a shortage of pink paint among suppliers.

 Director Greta Gerwig wanted the pinks to be vibrant and excessive.

 "The world ran out of pink," director Greta Gerwig says. "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much."

"This is the product of so many discussion and so many references. And I can't even tell you about the meetings we've had about pink," Gerwig adds. 

"We sat with all these different kinds of pinks, and we were like, 'What is the pink and how do the pinks interact?'"

The highly anticipated film is set to release on July 21st.

