Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career

And yes, it's not Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather', 'The Conversation' and 'Apocalypse Now'

Francis Ford Coppola, best known for his The Godfather direction, has picked his favourite film from his career: his 1983 flick, Rumble Fish.

Responding to the Film Stage question of his preferred movie from his pool of direction, the veteran filmmaker answered, "My best film? That's like asking someone with 7 kids, who's the best?" adding, "I love them all, but if I scratched deeper, I might say Rumble Fish."

As for Rumble Fish, it enjoyed a cult status, which depicts Rusty James (played by Matt Dillon), a headstrong man struggling with the shadow coping with his older brother's shadow amid the city's uncharming realities.

In other news, Diane Keaton sought to clear her curiosity when she asked Coppola why he took her in The Godfather.

After over a half-century of epic trilogy release, the actor shared the innocuous question on Instagram.

"Why on Earth did you choose me for 'The Godfather'?!, she asked.

The auteur responded, "I chose you because although you were to play the more straight/vanilla wife, there was something about you, deeper, funnier, and very interesting. (I was right)."