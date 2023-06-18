 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

And yes, its not Francis Ford Coppolas The Godfather, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now
And yes, it's not Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather', 'The Conversation' and 'Apocalypse Now'

Francis Ford Coppola, best known for his The Godfather direction, has picked his favourite film from his career: his 1983 flick, Rumble Fish.

Responding to the Film Stage question of his preferred movie from his pool of direction, the veteran filmmaker answered, "My best film? That's like asking someone with 7 kids, who's the best?" adding, "I love them all, but if I scratched deeper, I might say Rumble Fish."

As for Rumble Fish, it enjoyed a cult status, which depicts Rusty James (played by Matt Dillon), a headstrong man struggling with the shadow coping with his older brother's shadow amid the city's uncharming realities.

In other news, Diane Keaton sought to clear her curiosity when she asked Coppola why he took her in The Godfather.

After over a half-century of epic trilogy release, the actor shared the innocuous question on Instagram.

"Why on Earth did you choose me for 'The Godfather'?!, she asked.

The auteur responded, "I chose you because although you were to play the more straight/vanilla wife, there was something about you, deeper, funnier, and very interesting. (I was right)."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland reflects on 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews

Tom Holland reflects on 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews
'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator

'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator
Johnny Depp opens up on Cannes in BTS video

Johnny Depp opens up on Cannes in BTS video
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges
‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood video

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood
Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall video

Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall
'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader video

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader
Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally

Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally