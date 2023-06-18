 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Lily Collins shares glimpses in upcoming Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Lily Collins shared that there is a lot more to come in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

During a short video touting season 4, released during Netflix’s Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, Collins promised that the show’s newest season will be “more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama.”

“We are getting ready for season 4 of Emily in Paris and are so excited to see what’s next for Emily,” the actress and producer began. “It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise! It does not end there.”

The show follows Collins’ titular character, Emily Cooper who finds herself on an adventure to explore Paris as she moves from Chicago to work in a French marketing agency.

In season 3, the show is left on a cliffhanger Camille and Gabriel’s surprise wedding takes a turn when Camille told Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) that she cannot marry him because he and Emily are clearly in love and later revealed to him that she is pregnant.

Gabriel, confesses his feelings to Emily. Meanwhile, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily’s boyfriend, is heartbroken to find the truth and breaks up with her.

“What I can tell is we have more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama in store for you all,” she hinted.

“Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs and while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

