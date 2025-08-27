Savannah Chrisley makes surprising confession about Botox plans

Why Savannah Chrisley says she’ll be ‘the first’ to try Botox

Savannah Chrisley is dishing on her bold beauty journey.

The Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast host talked about her views on beauty and did not shy away from confessing about it.

While talking about her outlook, she joked that she would be the first to go for Botox.

“I will be the first to get my face injected with some Botox,” Savannah admitted while talking with her mom, Julie Chrisley on her podcast.

During the discussion the mother-daughter duo was talking about healthy eating lifestyle and making right choice of diet.

Julie recalled, "Your dad went to Sam's or Costco with me and he bought the waffles he wanted; they're in the freezer. [Savannah's] like, 'Why are these in the freezer?' and I'm like, 'Because it's what your dad wanted.' [She said] 'Well, we don't eat those.'"

Julie chimmed in that Savannah’s health habits don’t stop her from using tanning beds.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has also opened up about undergoing other cosmetic procedures in a past episode of the podcast with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Charlie Galanis.

Savannah revealed she had liposuction, "I was going through all kinds of s*** with my endometriosis, I had taken this medication, and I gained 40 pounds in like three months. It was crazy. And I had to do this, like, campaign shoot, and I hated how I looked."