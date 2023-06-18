 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Jessica Batten embraces motherhood with arrival of baby Dax

Jessica Batten, Love Is Blind star, has joyfully embraced motherhood with the arrival of her first child. 

The 38-year-old announced on social media over the weekend that she and her husband, Benjamin McGrath, welcomed a baby boy named Dax on June 9. Batten shared heartwarming family photos along with the announcement.

This new addition to their family joins McGrath's two other children, son Ethan, aged 6, and daughter Poppy, aged 7, from a previous relationship.

Batten expressed her enthusiasm for being a parent to McGrath's children, stating that the experience has been amazing and rewarding. She couldn't have foreseen this future, but she now couldn't imagine her life without them, as they hold a special place in her heart.

"It's been awesome and three for the price of one for me," Batten said. "I didn't know this would be in my future, but I couldn't imagine my life without them. They're so super special to me."

Reflecting on her journey as a parent thus far, Batten emphasized the significance of maintaining a balance between her relationship with McGrath and her role in the lives of the children. 

