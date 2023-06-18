 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots

Since filming began in Cardiff last month, Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday in the upcoming season of the popular BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, has reportedly been having a tough time dealing with night shoots.

As a result, the 18-year-old has been labeled a 'diva' by the show's cast and crew. The new season is set to feature Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff and will mark the 60th anniversary of the beloved series.

Although the actress is committed to the role, her attitude regarding night shoots has not earned her friends on the team.

An insider told The Mirror: “No one could question Millie's commitment to Doctor Who, but there is a lot of pressure coming into a role like this.”

“She is determined to get it right. But the days are long and at times, when night filming has been suggested, she has made her feelings clear.”

“Millie is a pro on set and although night shoots are part of the job, they can be tiring for even the most experienced actors.”

“She won't be the first or last person to be a bit annoyed by a night shoot, but it has won her some snippy comments behind the scenes. The word 'diva' has been used once or twice when tempers are fraying.”

Playing the character of Ruby, the blonde beauty is all set to join the cast of the long-running show as the companion of the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa. 


