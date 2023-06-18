 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Prince Harry has 'morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia'

Experts believe Prince Harry acts as nothing more than a ‘middle-aged professional buffoon’ attended to by ‘nannies’.

These claims have been brought to light, by the royal contributor for The Telegraph, Petronella Wyatt.

According to Ms Wyatt, “I’ve thought for some time that Boris Johnson and our Lochinvar in California, the Duke of Sussex, are almost brothers in arms. For one thing, they both think the Government has hit ‘rock bottom’.”

“Boris’s feelings of hatred toward Rishi Sunak, or anyone with the temerity to be prime minister, are remarkably similar to Harry’s avowed contempt for some of Britain’s institutions.”

“Moreover, both would like to blow everything to smithereens. Boris has morphed into the Harry of Westminster, with a morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia, wounded vanity, and the conviction that nothing is ever his fault.”

Not to mention, they are “Old Etonians both, and attended to by nannies, they shone first as professional buffoons.’

“Now they are professional victims, an undignified profession for middle-aged men. But no one actually conspires against Boris or Harry. They don’t need to,” all because “after a time, they arouse such uncontrollable irritation, that you wish they’d disappear.”

Before concluding she also cited commentator Ingrid Seward who believes similar claims, that Prince Harry is the “Boris Johnson of the Royal family.”

