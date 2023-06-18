 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

They have also not been pictures together for the past three years
They have also not been pictures together for the past three years

Actress Jodie Comer has sparked rumours that she has separated from her boyfriend of three years James Burke. The 30-year-old actress met her beau, who is 29, at a party in 2019 while she was filming for her flick with Ryan Renolds, Free Guy.

James, who works in tech, “isn't in the public eye at all.” They got together shortly before the pandemic and the actress made no secret of her feelings as she revealed that the relationship marked the first time that she was in love.

However, fans are now worried that the spark is gone as Jodie, who recently took home the win for Best Lead Actress at the Tony Awards for her solo play Prima Facie, gave no mention of her beau in her acceptance speech.

They have also not been pictures together for the past three years. A source who spoke to The Sun claimed that:

“Jodie and James were really loved up for a while, but they're in different parts of the world. She's at a really exciting time in her career and putting all the opportunities coming her way first. All of her hard work over the years is paying off. She's looking forward to her future.”

Jodie can be seen accepting her win at the Tony Awards below:


More From Entertainment:

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry

Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation video

Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation
Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush

Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'
Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album video

Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album
Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”

Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”
Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy
Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles

Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles
Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66

Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66
Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson video

Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson
Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike

Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike
Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch video

Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots
‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal

‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal