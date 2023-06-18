 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately 'need new projects'

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel new projects and collaborations ‘can’t come soon enough’.

Royal commentator and expert Meghan Mccain made these admissions.

She believes that the rumored Dior collaboration, as well as the existing contracts with Netflix and Penguin Random House “can’t come soon enough for the Sussexes.”

Especially since they’ve ‘vowed to become financially independent when they quit being senior Royals’ but seem to be struggling with the process.

According to the Daily Mail, “They need a sizeable income to finance their lavish lifestyle and keep pace with their Hollywood friends,” Ms Mccain also admitted while attempting to explain the couple’s long-terms goals.

For those unversed, this has come in keeping in mind the fact that the couple need to upkeep a 16-bathroom Montecito mansion in 2020 for $14.65 million (£11.4 million) which has a (£7.4 million) mortgage on it.

However, that is not all because the annual property taxes amount to $141,403 (£113,000).

Security adds another t £2 million a year, while household staff keeps everything racked up.

Lest Prince Harry’s lawsuit costs be added into the mix, given the five active ones currently being fought in the UK.

