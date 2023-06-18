 
K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

She previously said that another reason she draws the dots is to remind herself to stay calm and in control
New clips from the show My Alchohol Diary have been released by the host Lee Young Ji which includes new content for the episodes featuring I.M from Monsta X, Aespa’s Karina, Jay Park and BIBI.

In the released footage, BIBI can be seen explaining the reason behind the red dots under her eye. She explained that her grandfather dealt with an illness since he was in his 30s and sadly passed away when BIBI was only five years old.

In the last memory she has of him, she visited him with Buddhist prayer beads which she was very excited to present to him. She added that when he smiled after seeing her, his red moles seemed to stand out to her.

For that reason, she draws red dots under her eyes as a way to honour him in almost all of her public appearances. She revealed that her grandfather’s love for her was so strong that she feels it even now.

She also prays to him to ask for help whenever she feels like she is in need of it. She previously said that another reason she draws the dots is to remind herself to stay calm and in control.

In a previous interview, she discussed her grandfather further: “He was smart and fun. Absolutely so fun. He was very playful, very merciful. My grandma loved him. My mom and my dad admired him. I wanted to be like him. I was just a girl before I debuted. I’ve done bad things. I’ve said mean words, but after I made my debut, I had to present myself [the same way he emulated himself to me]. That’s why I put two dots.”

