Olivia Colman reveals 'efforts' to secure Marvel job

Olivia Colman is a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Olivia Colman's career is a story of resounding success; with an Oscar and an Emmy, the actor locked eyes on one last achievement: a Marvel role.

During a press conference for Secret Invasion, the celebrated actor revealed, "After every Marvel film that's landed in cinemas, I've phoned my agent and said, 'Please get on me in the Marvel! "

"And finally, either she got fed up of me calling her, or it happened. So it wasn't 'Why Secret Invasion?' Secret Invasion called — any mention of the word Marvel, and I'd be in it," reported Looper.

Colman also revealed that she wanted powers for her Agent Sonya character.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, she revealed her wish about the character, "I kept asking if I could be bitten by something or fall into a vat of something. They were having none of it."

Secret Invasion will land in Disney + on June 21.

In other news, Jack Kirby's son is stacking his father's claims in the glory of Marvel after Disney+ rolled out the documentary on Stan Lee's contributions to the comic franchise.

"Stan Lee had the fortunate circumstance to have access to the corporate megaphone and media, and he used these to create his own mythos as to the creation of the Marvel character pantheon. He made himself the voice of Marvel."