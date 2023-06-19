Riley Keough shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough

Riley Keough shares sweer Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough

Riley Keough made a rare post about her dad Danny Keough in honour of Father’s Day, days after she settled her lawsuit with grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

In an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, shared two photos from her childhood.

In the first image, young Riley looks at the camera as Danny plays the guitar Riley wrote ‘Dad’ with a heart emoji on the picture.

The second image was also of her younger years when he was drinking her bottle while her dad looked on whilst lying down.

Riley’s parents, Danny and Lisa Marie began dating in 1985, and they went on to tie the knot after three years together. The couple started a family with Riley’s arrival in 1989, and they welcomed a son named Benjamin in 1992. However, the former pair split up two years later, and their divorce was finalised that year. And Benjamin died by suicide in 2022.

Despite their split, Lisa Marie maintained a close friendship her ex-Danny Keough. He even participated in Lisa’s wedding to Michael Lockwood when he served as her best man. In 2003, she told Rolling Stone that Keough is her “absolute best friend in the world.”

The War Pony director’s post also comes after she came to a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland estate, with Priscilla.

Priscilla filed the declaration in support of a motion that would seal the petition, Riley previously filed to approve the pair’s settlement agreement. Riley will now be the sole owner of the Graceland property.