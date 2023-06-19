 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Riley Keough shares sweer Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough
Riley Keough shares sweer Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough

Riley Keough made a rare post about her dad Danny Keough in honour of Father’s Day, days after she settled her lawsuit with grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

In an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, shared two photos from her childhood.

In the first image, young Riley looks at the camera as Danny plays the guitar Riley wrote ‘Dad’ with a heart emoji on the picture.

The second image was also of her younger years when he was drinking her bottle while her dad looked on whilst lying down.

Riley Keough shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough

Riley’s parents, Danny and Lisa Marie began dating in 1985, and they went on to tie the knot after three years together. The couple started a family with Riley’s arrival in 1989, and they welcomed a son named Benjamin in 1992. However, the former pair split up two years later, and their divorce was finalised that year. And Benjamin died by suicide in 2022.

Despite their split, Lisa Marie maintained a close friendship her ex-Danny Keough. He even participated in Lisa’s wedding to Michael Lockwood when he served as her best man. In 2003, she told Rolling Stone that Keough is her “absolute best friend in the world.”

The War Pony director’s post also comes after she came to a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland estate, with Priscilla.

Priscilla filed the declaration in support of a motion that would seal the petition, Riley previously filed to approve the pair’s settlement agreement. Riley will now be the sole owner of the Graceland property. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’

Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’
Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'

Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'
Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad

Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad
'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'

'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks
Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth
Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’

Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’
Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy video

Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy
Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire' video

Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire'
Prince Harry has ‘already said so much’: ‘Nothing is left’ video

Prince Harry has ‘already said so much’: ‘Nothing is left’
Bruce Willis receives Father’s Day tributes from wife Emma and ex Demi Moore video

Bruce Willis receives Father’s Day tributes from wife Emma and ex Demi Moore
Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shows off quirky sense of style in bunny jumper video

Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shows off quirky sense of style in bunny jumper
'The Mother of all Lies' wins best picture at Sydney Film Festival video

'The Mother of all Lies' wins best picture at Sydney Film Festival
Gerard Pique to marry new ladylove Clara Chia Marti a year after Shakira split video

Gerard Pique to marry new ladylove Clara Chia Marti a year after Shakira split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should realize ‘the bottom line decides it all' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should realize ‘the bottom line decides it all'
Emily Ratajkowski gives a glimpse at her midriff in tight vest as she steps out for walk

Emily Ratajkowski gives a glimpse at her midriff in tight vest as she steps out for walk
Beyoncé marks Juneteenth in custom attire crafted by Black designers video

Beyoncé marks Juneteenth in custom attire crafted by Black designers
‘Huge clue’ in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal collapse laid bare video

‘Huge clue’ in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal collapse laid bare
Travis Barker shares emotional Father’s Day message after Kourtney’s pregnancy

Travis Barker shares emotional Father’s Day message after Kourtney’s pregnancy