Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown shares 'huge milestone' in career with fans

Millie Bobby Brown was excited to share her ‘huge milestone’ as she received her first copy of debut novel, Nineteen Steps.

The Stranger Things star already has her clean skincare, makeup, and haircare brand, Florence by Mills, which she launched in 2019 and she had been working on it since late 2017, early 2018.

She then announced last month the launch of her new coffee company, Florence by Mills Coffee. The brand came to be thanks to a collaboration between Brown and the private-label company, Collab Coffee. Now, she has delved to into literature.

In an Instagram video, the Enola Holmes actress, 19, told her fans that the book was a longtime coming. She added that the story “means so much” to her which is about “love, longing, loss” and promised that it will have its readers “gripped from the first page,” as she held out her book for the camera.

In the caption she wrote, “I am so excited to share the final artwork for my upcoming book, Nineteen Steps! This story is so personal to me and I love being able to bring you in for these early looks.”

She continued, “Nineteen Steps is inspired by my own family’s experience during World War II and is also a story of love, longing, and loss. Nineteen Steps is coming this September,” adding that the book is available for preorder.

Nineteen Steps is scheduled to come out on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023.

Set in 1942 London, the official synopsis of the book states, “In the Bethnal Green neighbourhood, Nellie Morris counts every day lucky that she emerges from the underground shelters unharmed, her loving family still surrounding her.”

The historical novel will surround the courageous 18-year-old after “when a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic – and life will never be the same again.

“Nellie’s world is torn apart. When it seems all hope is lost, Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph.”

