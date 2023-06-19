'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Vipul Shah have collaborated together in several films

Filmmaker Vipul Shah finally revealed why he has stopped working with the talented Akshay Kumar.

Both Vipul and Akshay have worked together in several films, like Namastey London and Waqt: The Race Against Time. But for some time now, the duo has not collaborated with each other.

The Kerala Story producer told News 18: "When I look back now, I think that it was a very long period when we continuously worked together on a non-stop basis.”

“Then I realised that I need to work with other actors as well and that it would be a good idea for both him and me. That’s when I started venturing out."

He went on to say: “Working with Akshay became like second nature. So, every time I was writing something or thinking of a subject, it was a natural thing for me to think of him. I started writing my characters keeping in mind Akshay’s style.”

Vipul clarified not having a fight with the Khiladi actor by saying: "We’re both busy and whenever there’s an opportunity, I can assure everyone that we’ll work together.”

“There’s no hard feeling. I don’t fight with anybody. I’m a very peace-loving and happy person. I’ve never had any fights in my entire career.”

Work wise, Akshay Kumar has some amazing films in the pipeline. For instance, he has OMG 2, Hera Pheri 3, and The Great Indian Rescue in the kitty, reports India Today.