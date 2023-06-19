Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ over Prince Harry’s confessions about Chelsy Davy

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry opened up about his former girlfriends during his court appearance in phone hacking trial last month.



Now, according to a report by Radar Online, Harry’s shocking confessions about ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has ‘rocked his marriage’ with Meghan Markle.

A source told In Touch magazine, per Radar Online, Harry talked so affectionately about Davy and made it sound as if they would still be together today “if not for outside influences, which is like a stab in the heart for Meghan."

Reporting on the same matter, OK magazine claims the trial has not only been "a lot" for Harry, but also very stressful for Meghan.

The publication, citing an insider, reported “This whole trial has been devastating, and she's definitely shed tears hearing all the details of Harry's life back then and his intense romance with Chelsy.”

Harry blamed press was the “main factor” in his breakup with longtime girlfriend.

Harry and Davy dated on-off until 2010 after first meeting in 2004. The Prince was reportedly ‘heartbroken’ over their split.