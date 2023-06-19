 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Prince Andrew ‘completely lost’ after royal titles stripped off

Prince Andrew is unable to find his place after he was forced out of his royal duties and position.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator, Ingrid Seward Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, claimed that Andrew feels “completely lost.”

“He really is in a gilded cage, unable really to do anything,” described Seward. “He’s never apologised to those women and I think he just doesn’t understand what he’s done.

Prince Andrew was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages after his involvement in the sex abuse scandal against his friend Jeffrey Epstein was revealed.

“I think he’s completely lost and I’m sure he’s probably very very depressed, especially seeing all his family riding at the Trooping on Saturday when only a few years before he was doing the same thing.”

The disgraced royal has been banned from attending the event since the past two years. The traditional event sees King Charles and the Royal Family take part in the procession and service on the grounds of Windsor Castle to honour the Knights of the Garter.

“Remember, he’s never known anything else except military and royal, and he’s not adaptable, he’s not popular, and therefore he has not been able to find anything else in his life so far as we know.”

Previously, reports suggested the King could have been easing his stance on his younger brother after he was granted permission to wear his Garter robes at the Coronation last month. However, the two brothers are embroiled in a real estate battle as Andre refuses to vacate his Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage.

