 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghans secret past hits newsstands

The latest edition of a US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan Markle's "secret past" is all set to hit newsstands on Monday.

It comes days after Prince Harry returned to the US after recording his testimony against the publisher of newspaper over phone hacking. 

The tabloid is featuring his wife on its cover with an outrageous headline that read "Meghan Bimbogate Explodes".

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghans secret past hits newsstands

The article about the Duchess of Sussex is being published by Globe, a tabloid based in Boca Raton, Florida which covers politics, celebrity, human interest, and crime stories, largely sensationalist tabloid journalism.

It also features what looks like an edited picture of Harry's wife on the cover.

The edition that targets Meghan is being published on June 19. Royal observers are wondering whether the time has come for Harry to start a legal battle against the US media.

Meghan's supporters are convinced that the Duke of Sussex would sue the tabloid for targeting his wife.  

Prince Harry became the first British royal to appear in the witness box since the 1890s when he testified at the High Court in London as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Harry and more than 100 other people are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids, accusing them of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011.


More From Entertainment:

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates
Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony
Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested! video

Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested!
Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry

Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry
Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look
BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year

BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year
Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event

Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event
Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans video

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans
Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation' video

Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation'
Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal video

Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal
Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert video

Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert
Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale

Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale
Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast video

Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast
Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day video

Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day
'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses

'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses
Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony

Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony
Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’
Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure

Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure
Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day

Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day