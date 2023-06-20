 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Arnold Schwarzeneggers secret son Joseph victim of his fathers alleged affair?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child Joseph Baena is an "inevitable scapegoat" for his father's affair, a media outlet, citing relationship expert, has claimed.

The Terminator star allegedly had an affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena back in 1996 which resulted in the birth of Arnold's secret son.

Joseph is the youngest of the Hollywood megastar's five children and he was born just five days after the "True Lies" actor's son Christopher Schwarzenegger.

Arnold allegedly had romantic relationship with his housekeeper while still married to Maria Shriver, who is the mother of his other four kids.

A source told The Mirror that Joseph has "no relationship" with Arnold's four other children, with the actor admitting it is a "tough situation".

Speaking to The Mirror, Dating coach Kate Mansfield said: "Any secret affair in a family is going to create drama and conflict, but when another child is the outcome of that affair, it is inevitable that there will be a deep desire to want to reject and ignore this family member."

She added: "Through no fault of their own, this person becomes a natural scapegoat in the family, and it is easier to blame them than to face the reality of who their father is."

"Joseph is the scapegoat for Arnold's affair, and sad as it is, the other children likely have a need to protect their family unit which already came under threat with this affair. For most people, the stakes are too high in terms of really facing reality about their parents flaws, and when your parent is a famous celeb, then the stakes can reach stratospheric levels," she continued. 

Kate Mansfield went on: "In this case, I suspect that nobody wants to be reminded of Arnold's 'slip up'."

The expert She expressed her sympathy for Joseph, saying it is "very sad" for him to have such a fraught relationship with his siblings.

