Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Model Taylor Hill marries Daniel Fryer at a scenic Colorado Ranch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill, aged 27, tied the knot with private equity investor Daniel Fryer in a Colorado wedding on June 10. The couple shared all the details of their Western-themed ceremony in an interview with Vogue.

Their wedding took place at the Devil's Thumb Ranch and held a special significance for Hill. She expressed, "As much as I travel for work—I have literally been [going] non-stop since the age of 14 — Colorado has always been my constant, my rock, my home, and my heart." 

“That is until I met Danny. Danny makes me feel home wherever we are," she continued. "I wanted to share this once-in-a-lifetime moment with all our loved ones in my constant, favorite place: Winter Park, Colorado,”

For her walk down the aisle, Hill donned a custom Etro gown, complemented by David Yurman jewelry. The wedding was particularly significant as it marked the first time the design house had crafted a custom wedding gown.

After exchanging vows, the couple's guests enjoyed cocktails and dinner, where they raised toasts to the newlyweds. The reception featured performances by Stevie Brock and Dream On, followed by a special appearance from their friend Chloe Stroll James, who sang a few of the couple's favorite songs. Hill and Fryer chose Tom Petty's "Free Falling" for their first dance, creating a memorable moment.


