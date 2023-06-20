 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023


Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who previously starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron, takes on the role of Sergei Kravinoff, also known as the titular anti-hero, in the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter, a spin-off set in the Spider-Man universe.

The trailer for Kraven the Hunter hints at the idea that “villains aren’t born — they’re made,” as it delves into the transformation of Sergei Kravinoff from a young boy raised in difficult circumstances into a ruthless predator. 

The movie showcases Kraven's superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, speed, agility, and stamina, as well as his longevity and a vast array of weapons.

The logline for the film says, "the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be” and it is “set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man."

"He's just a hunter, a human with conviction,” said Taylor-Johnson last June. “An animal lover and a protector of the natural world. He's a very, very cool character," he added, saying that Kraven is "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes — Spider-Man's No. 1 rival."

Following the success of Tom Hardy's Venom movies and Jared Leto's Morbius, Kraven the Hunter is the latest addition to Sony's live-action expanded universe of Spider-Man. The upcoming Madame Web movie will feature Dakota Johnson, while El Muerto will star Bad Bunny.

Kraven the Hunter also stars Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger, and Alessandro Nivola and will hit theaters on October 6. 

More From Entertainment:

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman video

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note
'The Flash' tops UK box office

'The Flash' tops UK box office

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?
Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery
'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes video

'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne
Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside

Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside
Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’

Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand? video

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?
Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day
Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview video

Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady video

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’ video

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’