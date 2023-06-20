Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer





Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who previously starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron, takes on the role of Sergei Kravinoff, also known as the titular anti-hero, in the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter, a spin-off set in the Spider-Man universe.

The trailer for Kraven the Hunter hints at the idea that “villains aren’t born — they’re made,” as it delves into the transformation of Sergei Kravinoff from a young boy raised in difficult circumstances into a ruthless predator.

The movie showcases Kraven's superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, speed, agility, and stamina, as well as his longevity and a vast array of weapons.

The logline for the film says, "the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be” and it is “set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man."

"He's just a hunter, a human with conviction,” said Taylor-Johnson last June. “An animal lover and a protector of the natural world. He's a very, very cool character," he added, saying that Kraven is "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes — Spider-Man's No. 1 rival."

Following the success of Tom Hardy's Venom movies and Jared Leto's Morbius, Kraven the Hunter is the latest addition to Sony's live-action expanded universe of Spider-Man. The upcoming Madame Web movie will feature Dakota Johnson, while El Muerto will star Bad Bunny.

Kraven the Hunter also stars Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger, and Alessandro Nivola and will hit theaters on October 6.